Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,274,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,279,000 after acquiring an additional 110,734 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 660,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,618,000 after buying an additional 94,817 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9,248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 373,635 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,857,000 after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 296,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYG stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.69. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $70.45 and a 12-month high of $96.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

