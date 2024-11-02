Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,841 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. LPF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average is $42.62. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $34.41 and a 12-month high of $46.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

