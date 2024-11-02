Globaltrans Investment (LON:GLTR) Trading Down 98.9% – What’s Next?

Globaltrans Investment Plc (LON:GLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 98.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.45 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.45 ($0.06). 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 146,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 411 ($5.33).

Globaltrans Investment Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 232.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 75.81.

Globaltrans Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Globaltrans Investment PLC is a Cyprus-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the provision of railway transportation services using own and leased rolling stock, as well as fleet engaged from third party rail operators, operating lease of rolling stock and freight forwarding (agency) services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globaltrans Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globaltrans Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.