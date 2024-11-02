Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Stock Price Down 8.9% – Time to Sell?

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) fell 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.03 and last traded at $2.05. 104,237 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 144,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Golden Heaven Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70.

Golden Heaven Group Company Profile

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities in China. Its parks offer a range of recreational experiences, including thrilling and family-friendly rides, water attractions, gourmet festivals, circus performances, and high-tech facilities.

