Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Position Increased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 9.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 914.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 30,109 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,000 after purchasing an additional 66,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Shares of GBIL opened at $99.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.98. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $100.89.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

