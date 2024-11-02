Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:GMNY)

Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GMNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1328 per share on Thursday, November 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.57. Goldman Sachs Dynamic New York Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.48 and a 52 week high of $51.74.
