Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Trading Down 1.8% – Here’s What Happened

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.30 and last traded at $31.30. Approximately 3,138 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 29,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.86.
Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $465.61 million, a PE ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94.
Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Company Profile
The Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively seeks long-term capital appreciation by reweighting the components of the S&P 500 Index based on proprietary fundamental research. GSPY was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by Gotham.
