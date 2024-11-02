GR Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

GR Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 493,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,836,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 49.9% of GR Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $573.72 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $428.48 and a 52 week high of $588.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $571.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $549.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.