Greencoat Renewables Plans Dividend of €0.02 (LON:GRP)

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Greencoat Renewables Stock Performance
Greencoat Renewables stock opened at GBX 0.88 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.03 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.93 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.90. Greencoat Renewables has a 52 week low of GBX 0.82 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 1.02 ($0.01). The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.97.
About Greencoat Renewables
