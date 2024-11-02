Greenlane Renewables (GRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

GRN opened at C$0.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.08. Greenlane Renewables has a fifty-two week low of C$0.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.21. The firm has a market cap of C$10.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -555.67 and a beta of 2.50.

Separately, TD Securities lowered Greenlane Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. Its systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from biomethane at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

