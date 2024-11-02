Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,315 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Adient by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,078,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,480,000 after buying an additional 61,342 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,732,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,348,000 after purchasing an additional 246,038 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,147,000 after purchasing an additional 161,579 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in Adient by 1.1% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,616,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,943,000 after purchasing an additional 17,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Adient by 86.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,133,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,019,000 after acquiring an additional 525,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.
Adient Price Performance
Shares of ADNT traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.82. 987,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,734. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.16. Adient plc has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $37.19.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Adient from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Adient in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Adient in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adient from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.38.
Adient Company Profile
Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.
