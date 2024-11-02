Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 12,449 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 43,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,148 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,153 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.22. 43,472,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,734,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

