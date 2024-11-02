Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,245 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,471,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,380,906. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $99.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.12.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

