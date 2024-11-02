Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 930.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.25. The stock had a trading volume of 16,473,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,326,439. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $83.70. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.50 and its 200 day moving average is $67.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. StockNews.com downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

