Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,176 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $985.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.33.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,924. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,372.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,530 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,955 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $10.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $943.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 985,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,213. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $592.48 and a one year high of $979.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $896.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $803.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

