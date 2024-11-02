Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mathes Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 178.6% in the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 24,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 15,662 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GE Vernova by 83.6% during the 3rd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after buying an additional 27,848 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 75.6% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 212,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 5.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.09. 2,702,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,551,795. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $311.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.40.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

