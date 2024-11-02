Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $12.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $14.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HLIT. Raymond James lowered shares of Harmonic from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Harmonic from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Harmonic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

HLIT opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.87. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $15.46.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.77 million. Harmonic had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 7.56%. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 117.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.2% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 20,192 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 320,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 1.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 98,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

