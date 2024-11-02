HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

HBT Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% annually over the last three years. HBT Financial has a payout ratio of 35.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HBT Financial to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.3%.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial Stock Up 0.4 %

HBT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.45. The stock had a trading volume of 28,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,219. HBT Financial has a one year low of $17.75 and a one year high of $24.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $676.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HBT Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson cut shares of HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on HBT Financial

HBT Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.