Hedera Price Reaches $0.0453 on Major Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0453 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and $35.69 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00035002 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00005918 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000456 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,679,928,376 coins. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,679,928,375.63839 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04572628 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 283 active market(s) with $40,494,091.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.