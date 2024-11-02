Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Holdings Decreased by UG Investment Advisers Ltd.

UG Investment Advisers Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 88.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,245,083 shares during the period. Hewlett Packard Enterprise comprises 1.3% of UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. UG Investment Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $3,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,901 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,925,000 after acquiring an additional 23,035,594 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,871,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,507,000 after acquiring an additional 822,722 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,939,160 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,602,000 after acquiring an additional 617,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,483,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,776,000 after acquiring an additional 237,321 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,680,400.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $5,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,508,641 shares in the company, valued at $31,274,127.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 83,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $1,643,346.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,758,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,680,400.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,012 shares of company stock worth $8,599,617. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE HPE opened at $20.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.13.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.67 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.46.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

