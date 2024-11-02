HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share.

HF Sinclair Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DINO opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average of $49.88. HF Sinclair has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.82.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

