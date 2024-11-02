Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $131,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Hills Bank & Trust Co trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 260.2% in the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of AWK stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

