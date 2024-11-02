Hills Bank & Trust Co Has $240,000 Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 70,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 153,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $723,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altria Group Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $53.87 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.38.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Altria Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

