Hills Bank & Trust Co Invests $474,000 in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 161,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 115,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 36,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,355,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,536 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.24 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.78 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.