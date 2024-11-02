Hills Bank & Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,350 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 40,574 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the third quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 9.7% in the third quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 65,300 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,275 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 125,003 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $34,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:V opened at $290.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $296.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.63. The stock has a market cap of $529.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on V. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Visa from $319.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total value of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

