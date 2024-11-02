HM Payson & Co. Decreases Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.84.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $60.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $62.38.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Corteva had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.