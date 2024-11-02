HM Payson & Co. Has $163,000 Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $971,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 392,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,919,000 after acquiring an additional 199,992 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 323,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 280,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of VTV stock opened at $172.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $135.59 and a 12 month high of $178.18.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

