HM Payson & Co. Makes New Investment in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 53.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 244.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Snap-on by 529.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total transaction of $4,244,095.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,401 shares in the company, valued at $18,460,167.21. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 12,737 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.21, for a total transaction of $4,244,095.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,460,167.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.74, for a total transaction of $1,246,804.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,663,272.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,335 shares of company stock worth $14,706,082. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $330.29 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $252.98 and a 52 week high of $337.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.29%.

SNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Snap-on from $290.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $324.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.40.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

