HM Payson & Co. Trims Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 426,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 256.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 25,464 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 326,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPTS opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.03. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.62 and a 12-month high of $29.46.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

