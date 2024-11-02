Hoppy (HOPPY) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Hoppy (HOPPY) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 2nd. During the last week, Hoppy has traded 32.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hoppy has a market cap of $121.09 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Hoppy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoppy token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69,504.32 or 0.99938012 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,409.26 or 0.99801317 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Hoppy Profile

Hoppy’s genesis date was March 9th, 2024. Hoppy’s total supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. Hoppy’s official Twitter account is @hoppycoinerc20. The official website for Hoppy is hoppy.vip.

Hoppy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hoppy (HOPPY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hoppy has a current supply of 420,690,000,000. The last known price of Hoppy is 0.00030196 USD and is up 5.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $5,391,717.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hoppy.vip/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoppy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoppy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoppy using one of the exchanges listed above.

