Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

Horizon Technology Finance has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Horizon Technology Finance has a payout ratio of 99.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance to earn $1.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.8%.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $9.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $359.29 million, a P/E ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day moving average of $11.36. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $13.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.38 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Horizon Technology Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HRZN

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.