Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Price Target Raised to $455.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $445.00 to $455.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $407.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Hubbell from $368.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $454.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $431.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.38.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Stock Down 0.3 %

HUBB stock opened at $425.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $421.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.78. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $274.42 and a fifty-two week high of $461.77.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.02. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 28.81%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This is an increase from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,781.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at $24,861,791.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,781.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Hubbell by 16.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,035,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $743,970,000 after acquiring an additional 291,850 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Hubbell by 16.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,980,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $821,989,000 after purchasing an additional 286,134 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hubbell by 42,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,919,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,223,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,383 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,335,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,995,000 after purchasing an additional 46,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Hubbell by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,202,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,377,000 after buying an additional 279,654 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hubbell

(Get Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.