Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HBAN. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.48. 11,727,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,010,854. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.04. Huntington Bancshares has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 56,175,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $783,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,533,511 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 832.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,337,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,768 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,428,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 194.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,203,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,226,000 after buying an additional 2,116,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 531.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,150,690 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 968,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.