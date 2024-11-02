Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,994,000 after purchasing an additional 247,218 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,202,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,533,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Huron Consulting Group by 240.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 136,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 96,308 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter worth $5,614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

HURN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

In related news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $312,270.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,550.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $312,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,550.18. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Eugene Lockhart sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.61, for a total value of $106,919.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,111.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,348 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,897 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

HURN opened at $115.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.67. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $118.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $370.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

