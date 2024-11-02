i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX) Shares Purchased by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Free Report) by 240.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in i-80 Gold were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAUX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in i-80 Gold by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,999,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,920 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in i-80 Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,746,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in i-80 Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in i-80 Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,401,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in i-80 Gold by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 228,017 shares during the period. 61.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

i-80 Gold Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IAUX opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.43. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

i-80 Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.18 million during the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative net margin of 162.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.06%. As a group, equities analysts predict that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

IAUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on i-80 Gold from $4.25 to $3.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bank Financial cut i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

About i-80 Gold

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. The Company's principal assets are the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree project located within the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

