IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.350-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.410. The company issued revenue guidance of -. IDACORP also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.35-5.45 EPS.

Shares of IDA stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.60. IDACORP has a 12 month low of $86.43 and a 12 month high of $109.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.25.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $528.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.39 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that IDACORP will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This is a positive change from IDACORP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. IDACORP’s payout ratio is currently 62.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised shares of IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on IDACORP from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on IDACORP in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

