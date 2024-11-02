IMC Chicago LLC Invests $2.39 Million in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 98,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,392,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 28.6% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 149,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 33,241 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Lane Generational LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,771,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $510,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SPXU opened at $24.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $60.45.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Profile

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

