Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Impax Asset Management Group Plc (LON:IPX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 409.46 ($5.31) and traded as low as GBX 351 ($4.55). Impax Asset Management Group shares last traded at GBX 351 ($4.55), with a volume of 223,576 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Impax Asset Management Group from GBX 620 ($8.04) to GBX 560 ($7.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 378.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 408.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.93, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of £451.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,138.71, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.64.

In other news, insider Ian Simm sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 365 ($4.73), for a total transaction of £9,490 ($12,307.09). 19.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

