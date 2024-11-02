Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Canaccord Genuity Group Analyst Says

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.89.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.56 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $36.73 and a 12 month high of $67.13.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $145.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.96 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 13.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $239,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,619,004. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Inari Medical news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $135,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,105,348. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $239,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,619,004. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,340. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Inari Medical by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,481,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,324,000 after purchasing an additional 786,691 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 353.1% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,009,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,595,000 after purchasing an additional 786,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 11.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,599,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,681,000 after purchasing an additional 561,562 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 1,219.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 394,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,014,000 after purchasing an additional 364,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Inari Medical by 120.8% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 472,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,745,000 after buying an additional 258,444 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

