Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IBTX. Truist Financial cut their target price on Independent Bank Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.83.

Independent Bank Group Trading Down 0.8 %

IBTX opened at $57.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average is $50.66. Independent Bank Group has a 1-year low of $34.54 and a 1-year high of $62.25.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.21). Independent Bank Group had a positive return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 43.45%. The company had revenue of $255.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.53%.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1,576.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

