Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) EVP Sells 547 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.15, for a total value of $12,663.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 317,169 shares in the company, valued at $7,342,462.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $24.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.10. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $28.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative net margin of 59.88% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioLife Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 29.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter worth about $217,000. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on BioLife Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy (CGT) industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company’s products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

