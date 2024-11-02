Insider Selling: Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Director Sells 14,531 Shares of Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Free Report) Director David B. Juran sold 14,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $214,477.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $80,722.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of BWB opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 85,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 121.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 38,461 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BWB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

