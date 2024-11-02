Insider Selling: Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) CFO Sells 6,802 Shares of Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Catinazzo sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $41,220.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,856,729.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $5.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $781.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.64. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.04. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RLAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.60 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company’s lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and Migoprotafib (GDC-1971), an oral, small molecule, potent and selective inhibitor of the protein tyrosine phosphatase SHP2 that binds and stabilizes Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 (SHP2) as a monotherapy in patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Articles

