Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,301 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. Insight Enterprises makes up 1.1% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $9,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Insight Enterprises by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $431,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 249.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter.

NSIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total transaction of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,923.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $172.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $139.34 and a one year high of $228.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.18). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

