Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Insmed updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Insmed Stock Up 1.5 %

Insmed stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $80.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.26.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,686,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,150. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $2,686,612.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,157,150. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $2,072,208.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,045,093.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Insmed from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Insmed from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Insmed

Insmed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.