International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and traded as low as $8.66. International Distributions Services shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 273 shares traded.

International Distributions Services Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

About International Distributions Services

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

