International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 294,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,945 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in International Seaways were worth $15,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $212,074,000 after buying an additional 286,295 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,034,000 after buying an additional 252,492 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,184,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,482,000 after buying an additional 33,712 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $51,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,175.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,554,039.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.19, for a total value of $51,190.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,754,175.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $738,920. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Seaways Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of INSW traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 539,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,934. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.08 and a 12-month high of $65.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average is $54.61.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.13). International Seaways had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The business had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 4.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded International Seaways to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

International Seaways Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

