International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.79 and traded as high as C$0.86. International Tower Hill Mines shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 15,000 shares.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.74 million, a P/E ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.77.

International Tower Hill Mines (TSE:ITH – Get Free Report) (NYSE:THM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

