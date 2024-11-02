Internet Computer Price Tops $7.72 (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.66 billion and $49.11 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $7.72 or 0.00011117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00034897 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001710 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005904 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Internet Computer Coin Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,980,137 coins and its circulating supply is 473,332,874 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

