Internet Computer Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $3.61 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 2nd. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $3.61 billion and approximately $43.12 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be bought for about $7.63 or 0.00010967 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00034871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00005511 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005899 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 524,981,094 coins and its circulating supply is 473,333,825 coins. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

